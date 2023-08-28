Jason Momoa's casual Calabasas Grocery trip with daughter Lola and friends

Jason Momoa surprised shoppers at the upscale Erewhon supermarket in Calabasas.
Jason, the 44-year-old actor, known for his towering height at six-foot-four inches, stood out as he strolled through the store, accompanied by his teenage daughter and her group of friends.
Momoa's distinctive appearance, marked by his signature man bun and rugged style, made him instantly recognizable.
Sporting a white tank top with a frayed hem that revealed his tribal sleeve tattoo, he paired it with well-worn khaki pants and sneakers.
During the grocery shopping excursion, Jason Momoa adopted a relaxed approach, allowing his 16-year-old daughter, Lola, and her two friends to take the lead in selecting items.
The Aquaman star could be seen chatting on the phone near the store's entrance, completing his call before joining them to settle the bill.
With several bags of groceries in tow, the dashing film icon generously assisted the girls as they made their way to the car.
Jason Momoa's presence appeared to draw attention from onlookers, but he seemed unfazed as he moved about the store.
Nikki wore four different wedding dresses during their Paris wedding
Khloe shares both of her children with 32-year-old NBA star Tristan Thompson
Prince Harry will reportedly be having peace talks with King Charles and Prince William
Bob Parker and his girlfriend Nancy Burnet spent about four decades with host
‘Dune 3’, third movie expected in the Dune franchise to ‘succeed in making a trilogy’
Adele claims ‘they picked my whole body up off the floor’ backstage