Beyoncé sends fans in FRENZY with ‘Silver Fashion’ last minute request

Beyoncé’s special birthday wish has fans stressed out.



After the diva requested that concertgoers wear "silver fashions" to her Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé fans panicked.

The "Crazy in Love" singer appealed to her followers to attend her upcoming shows on Instagram last week.

“My birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22,” she wrote.

“We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the house of Crome,” the Grammy winner added.

The request, however, caused mayhem among her followers, known as the Beyhive.

“Beyoncé giving me a week and a half to find a chrome outfit whyyyyyyy,” one fan tweeted.

A second fan added, “Beyonce got me stressed out asking us to wear all silver 2 days before the concert.”

Others didn't budge and insisted on wearing what they had planned to wear ever since tickets went on sale six months prior.

“I’m not wearing chrome and Beyoncé just gone have to deal with it idk,” one fan tweeted.

Another concertgoer resisted, “I’m not changing my outfit lmao. im just gonna wear what i planned before sorry to mother.”

However, it appears that Etsy merchants are seeing a huge sales increase.

According to TMZ, seller Sequin Fans reported a 200 percent boost in silver garment purchases, and Radiancy Designs reported a fourfold rise in visitors.