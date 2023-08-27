Bob Barker death tributes: Drew Carey, Andy Cohen and More Stars join in

File Footage

Bob Barker has people to remember him.



Celebrities including Drew Carey, Andy Cohen, and others have gathered to pay tribute to the late Bob Barker.

“It’s a beautiful day to remember to help control the pet population [and] have your pet spayed or neutered,” Cohen, 55, said in an Instagram Story.

Cohen's PSA honoured Barker's own efforts to promote animal welfare. The TV legend went so far as to promote the cause in his catchphrase for The Price Is Right, which he hosted for 35 years until 2007.

“This is Bob Barker reminding you to help control the pet population: Have your pets spayed or neutered,” he would say.

“Rest in peace, Bob Barker,” the Bravo host concluded his tribute.

Drew Carey

Carey shared a flashback photo with Barker on the Price Is Right set through Twitter after Barker retired from hosting the CBS game show. He used an emoji of a shattered heart to caption the picture.

Adam Sandler

“The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him,” Sandler, who got Barker for a cameo in 1996’s Happy Gilmore, wrote via Instagram. “Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! … Thanks for all you gave us.”

Rob Schneider

Schneider recalled meeting Barker on the set of Happy Gilmore, one of Sandler's movies in which he has appeared.

“One of the nicest things I ever heard in show business was Bob Barker saying, ‘I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sandler!’” he said in a tweet, sharing footage of the Happy Gilmore fight scene.

“This scene with them was and will always be absolutely hilarious! God bless you, Bob.”

John Rich, Diane Warren, and Tom Bergeron

More celebrities such as John Rich, Diane Warren, and Tom Bergeron chimed in paying tribute to the star, with Diane Warren tweeting, “Bob Barker I have a feeling U were met by an army of animal angels. Because U were their angel on earth”.

Whereas John Rich remembered watching Barker on TV “all the time growing up.” He tweeted, “He the best there ever was! Remember the time [Vanna White] was asked to ‘Come on down!’ on The Price Is Right? He was an American treasure. RIP Bob Barker.”

“On weekends, when we’d shoot Hollywood Squares on the same stage where @therealpriceisright shot on weekdays, I used his dressing room,” Bergeron wrote on Instagram. “When he retired I interviewed him for @goodmorningamerica. When I asked him to read the manuscript of my book, he offered to write a blurb for it. Many thanks, Bob. Rest in peace.”

The news of Barker's passing early on Saturday was confirmed by Us Weekly.



“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us,” his publicist, Roger Neal, revealed in a statement.

The remaining family members of Barker include his half-brother Kent Valandra, nephews Robert and Chip, and niece Vicky.