Peter Facinelli gushes over his three daughters as a ‘proud’ girl dad

Peter Facinelli could not help but gush over his three daughters and their accomplishments in proud dad moment.

The Twilight alum, 49, shares three daughters with ex-wife Jennie Garth, Luca, 25, Lola, 20, and Fiona, 16.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the proud girl dad shared that his firstborn is living in New York and he misses her “dearly.” He shared of the 25-year-old, “She works for [a nonprofit] and she writes. I’m really proud of her; she’s very creative.”

Of his second daughter, the On Fire star revealed that he is enrolled in college and is looking to pursue fashion. “She has some fashion ideas and ideas for clothing lines, and she’s going to school [to] learn that,” he said. “And so, I get to see her [on school breaks], which is wonderful.”

Facinelli and Garth, 51, were married between 2001 and 2013 before ultimately going their separate ways. They’ve since remained amicable coparents.

Of their third daughter, who will be turning 17 next month, splits her time between her parents. “She lives half the time with me, half time with her mom, so I get to see her all the time,” Facinelli said.

“And she’s in high school, so she’s just being [a regular teen] in high school. She doesn’t have to figure anything out yet. She’s got a couple more years [left]. She’s in cheerleading and just enjoying being a teenager.”

Facinelli has moved on with fiancée Lily Anne Harrison, and they welcomed their first baby together, son Jack, in September 2022. Meanwhile, Garth remarried Dave Abrams in July 2015.