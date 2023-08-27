What your home reveals about your relationship? Know insights from an interior style advisor

Your decor choices can be like whispers about your relationship dynamics, speaking volumes without saying a word. Representational image from Unsplash.

When you and your partner share a home, your home and its interior spill beans about your relationship. Your decor choices can be like whispers about your relationship dynamics, speaking volumes without saying a word.

To decode these silent messages, we turned to the experts – Rebecca Snowden, the interior style advisor at Furniture And Choice, and Billy Reid, the relationship coach of Get Your Dream Partner. Together, they've unveiled the intimate secrets your home holds about your relationship.

Stepping into a shared abode marks a significant milestone. Rebecca stresses the importance of decorating your love nest together, not just as a task, but as an experience that strengthens your bond.

"Decorating your house with love will ensure you have a home for years to come," she suggests.

Let's delve into the revelations:

The Unfinished Symphony:

An incomplete home might reflect a relationship searching for unity and purpose. For balance, unity, and progress, effective communication and shared goals are vital. Allocate time to complete projects as a team and witness how it brings you closer.

For a relationship to work, both partners need to be on the same page, especially for big tasks like renovating a home. So, they should talk to each other well and want to make things better.

Taking time to finish the project and doing it together can really help. It's important for them to spend time with each other while they work. This can help them complete the task and make their relationship stronger.

The Organised Haven:

Couples in sync tend to have organised routines and chores. This arrangement underscores respect, mindfulness, and equality, all wrapped in a sense of sexiness. When one anticipates the other's needs and fills the gaps, it fuels the relationship fires.

When a home is like a well-organised show, it suggests that the people in the relationship respect and care for each other. Couples who work well together often have schedules for chores and maintenance, and they pay attention to what each person does.

This is not just about being fair, but also about showing respect and being thoughtful. It can even be really nice when a partner helps without being asked. Keeping things organised not only helps with chores but can also make the relationship better in other ways.



The Functional Harmony:

Function over form can speak volumes. Compromises are made, and appreciation for each other's preferences reigns supreme. A battle of tidy versus untidy often underscores this scenario, reminding us to respect our partner's quirks.

When a home is all about being practical and useful, it shows that the couple values the same things. They care about how things work as much as how they look. Sometimes, when they have different opinions, one person might give in if they feel strongly about it. For example, one might want all the cooking tools hidden away, while the other doesn't mind having some things on display if they look nice.

The arguments about this are usually about being tidy or not, having lots of stuff or not. These disagreements can be solved if each partner understands and respects the other's feelings.

It's important not to make those issues bigger by poking at them. Instead, taking time to learn about each other's dislikes can help keep things peaceful at home.

The Nostalgic Cornucopia:

An array of trinkets tells the story of shared memories. Amid the potential chaos, spending time together managing tasks ensures the home stays cozy. Just remember, moderation keeps the sentimental charm intact without overwhelming your connection.

When a home has lots of little decorations and things, some might call it clutter, but you might see these items as memories of good times. Even though having a busy-looking home might mean you're busy in life too, it's important to find time for chores and taking care of your home.

Making sure you both work together on these tasks can stop them from piling up and let you enjoy your space. Having lots of special items in your home can make it feel warm and welcoming, showing others how strong your relationship is.

Just remember, it's good to have these things, but don't go too far, as too many might make it harder to keep everything tidy and that could affect your relationship.

The Upcycled Romance:

A shared love for upcycling embodies passion and creativity. However, alignment in values and communication is key. If one partner cares more, balance and understanding are crucial for a harmonious journey.

If you both love to upcycle, it means you enjoy turning old things into new treasures. This can bring you closer as a couple. Having the same values about the environment and reusing stuff can make your relationship stronger.

It's exciting to search for old furniture and find creative ways to give it new life. This creative process can even become a fun project that you do together, helping you save money too.

However, if only one of you is really into upcycling, it might cause problems. It's important to share your feelings and ideas with respect. Before making big decisions about buying or changing things for your home, make sure you both agree.

If one of you is unsure about these ideas, introduce them gently to what you care about. This way, you can both find common ground and make your shared space special.

In a nutshell, your home décor mirrors your relationship's essence. It's a silent witness to your unity, respect, appreciation, creativity, and compromise. So, let your home tell your love story, whispered through the walls and seen in every corner.