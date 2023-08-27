Peter Andre sill can’t get over the sudden loss of his brother

Peter Andre still can’t get over the sudden loss of his brother

Peter Andre recently disclosed that he has refrained from celebrating his birthday with a party for a decade, attributing this decision to the loss of his dear brother, Andrew.

In 2012, Andrew tragically succumbed to kidney cancer at the age of 54, leaving Peter and their family in deep mourning.

In a candid interview, the singer, 50, spoke out about how he spiralled into a dark depression and couldn't contemplate the thought of celebrating his birthday each year.

He said: 'When I lost my brother, I was in a very, very dark place. You’re going through grief. It’s not the same as anxiety and depression, though you might be feeling the same symptoms.'

Pete's wife Emily had organised a surprise 40th birthday party at the Browns Bar & Brasserie in Covent Garden the year after Andrew's death, but Pete said he 'broke down and kept disappearing' at the bash.

He has avoided hosting big parties on his birthday ever since.

For his 50th birthday in February, Pete jetted off with his family on a lavish getaway to Dubai to make some incredible memories together by staying at the Anantara World Islands Resort.