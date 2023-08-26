Brad Pitt believes Angelina Jolie creating ‘a wedge between him and his children’

File Footage

Brad Pitt has recently expressed his apprehension after his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, hired their 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, to be her assistant while producing Broadway's musical adaptation of The Outsiders.



A source spilled to Life & Style that Pitt is not sure how to support his daughter’s passion, while he blamed Jolie of “creating a wedge between him and his daughter”.

“It’s no secret that Angie’s always trying to make sure the kids are Team Mom,” said an insider.

The source mentioned, “She’s a master manipulator when it comes to the children taking sides.”

According to the source, Pitt is happy for his daughter that she “found something she’s passionate about, but he’s worried that he may lose her in the process”.

“Brad and Vivienne have always had a special connection, which really gets under Angelina’s skin,” claimed the source.

This is not the first time that Pitt shared his apprehensions over losing his relationship with his children.

Earlier this year, a source revealed that Pitt was worried “Jolie would stop at nothing to get what she wants – which is to take the children away from him”.

“Brad is convinced that all of her actions are retaliatory. They can’t resolve things peacefully,” added the source.

Meanwhile, Pitt is hopeful that it’s “too late to rebuild his relationships with children”.