Shania Twain explains why she picks Brad Pitt for hit song, 'That Don’t Impress Me'

Shania Twain has recently explained why she picked Brad Pitt for her hit song, That Don’t Impress Me Much from her 1998 album, Come On Over.



While speaking on Smooth Country’s Eamonn Kelly, the country musician shared the reason behind choosing Brad for the song.

“I know this doesn’t sound like a very thoughtful reason, but when you're a songwriter, you're always drawing from inspiration. A lot of that inspiration is whatever it is that's around you. I take everything in very peripherally,” explained Shania 25 years after album release.

The singer continued, “And Brad Pitt's photo and name was just everywhere at the time. It was for one reason or another.”

“There was always a reason why Brad Pitt was on a cover ten covers at a time. He was in paparazzi headlines and big movie. He was everywhere. And the lyric that I was looking for, the syllable flow of it was perfect, short and sweet. Brad Pitt,” stated the 57-year-old.

The Woman in Me hitmaker said, “It just worked perfectly for all those reasons.”

“And I had no connection to Brad Pitt and still have no connection to Brad Pitt,” disclosed the songstress.

Shania added, “I don't know how he feels about it or whatever, but we're both still around after all these years, which I think is kind of a cool parallel.”

Shania Twain (L) and Celine Dion (R) at the 26th Annual Juno Awards (March 1997)

Elsewhere in the interview, the songstress also pointed out that her song From This Moment On from the same album was for her close pal Celine Dion but she ended up recording it.

“I wrote the song in my head. I'm at a football game and I'm writing. I'm writing from this moment on. And as I'm writing the melody, I'm thinking, this is a Celine Dion song. I'm writing the flow of the people, the lyrics with her in mind, the whole thing's with her in mind,” shared Shania.

However, the singer mentioned, “Celine never heard it because Mutt Lange made sure that I recorded it and he wanted it to stay as my record, which is great. I think it would have been as or more fabulous if she had done.”