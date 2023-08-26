Kanye West's 'wife' Bianca Censori channels Kim Kardashian with daring outfit choice

Kanye West's 'wife', Bianca Censori, once again turned heads with a striking and daring ensemble on Wednesday.

Interestingly, her outfit seemed to take cues from Kim Kardashian, Kanye's ex-wife, mirroring some of the looks the reality star had sported in 2021, just before the former couple's separation.

As West, 46, and Censori, 28, continued to enjoy their holiday in Italy, she sported a semi-sheer sports bra that appeared to be made out of stockings like the pair she wore as pants.

The nude ensemble looked reminiscent of clothing that the SKIMS founder had modeled for her brand in the past.

The architectural designer— who risks being fined or even being imprisoned for 'going around virtually naked' in the conservative European country — was walking to meet up with the Runaway hitmaker.

The fashion designer — who is widely believed to be behind all of Censori's recent and controversial looks — and his new muse were first romantically linked in January 2023 just months after his divorce was finalized.