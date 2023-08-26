Justin Bieber resurfacing same day as Selena Gomez’s single sparks backlash

Justin Bieber made his comeback on Instagram after months on Friday as he also appeared in SZA’s new music video, Snooze.

The appearance of the musician, 29, came as a surprise since he has been taking time off due to his health concerns. However, fans were quick to note the interesting time frame that the singer chose to emerge on his mostly-deserted Instagram account.

Selena Gomez, who dated Justin on and off for almost eight years, dropped her new song Single Soon on Friday, August 25, almost a year after her last music release. The same day SZA released her music video featuring Justin.

Alongside the music video clips on his IG Stories, Justin also shared an adorable photo on his IG. The Baby singer is captured looking on lovingly at his wife, Hailey, who is holding her young niece in her arms.

The last post that Justin made was more than three months ago of his wife’s skincare brand launch in the UK.

Fan expressed their thoughts in the comments.

“Funny, you haven’t posted a picture since May, but all the sudden someone drops a new song and you’re all over the Internet. Just saying,” commented one under the IG post.

“Because #selenagomez released a song today, you want to shadow her, you're stealing a role from her,” wrote another.

One fan quipped, “Had to make sure to post after that s a video dropped huh? [crying laughing emoji]”

Another noted, “crazy how he didnt even post a pic with his lil sis from her bday party a couple of days ago n he posted this.”

Some fans alluded to the past drama between Hailey and Selena. “Hailey posting this [laughing emojis and yawning emojis] she’s barking with single soon [kissy lips emojis]”

And some just made jokes about Hailey being possessive of her beau, “Hailey forced him to post this cause he looked good with sza in that music video.”

“We know it's you Hailey [liar emoji] Stop exploiting justin's account for your rhode marketing!”