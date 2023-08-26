Iggy Azalea forced to shut down Saudi Arabia show due to wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea recently released her latest single Money Come

Iggy Azalea’s latest show in Saudi Arabia was cut short due to an unfortunate event.

The 33-year-old rapper performed a concert for the e-sports and gaming event Gamers8 on Friday, Aug. 25, at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Ahead of her performance, the Australian rapper expressed delight over her debut performance in the Middle East country, revealing she is “thrilled to be headlining an all-women line up.”

“Providing inspiration for women across the globe is hugely important to me, and something I am immensely proud to have done through my music,” Azalea continued.

However, the excitement only lasted so long before the authorities forcedly shut down the concert halfway and the crowd was told to leave.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the Black Widow rapper explained that she was barred from finishing her show due to suffering a wardrobe malfunction.

“Saudi Arabia please know to everyone at the show tonight… I LOVE YOU!!! And I’m soooooo sorry I wasn’t allowed to finish my show,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding a crying emoji.

Azalea went on to clarify it wasn’t the promoter’s fault, asking fans to be kind to them as they are “amazing people.”

She continued: “We all wanted to continue but were not allowed by authorities because of my pants splitting.”

When a fan asked why didn’t she just change her pants, the songstress responded: “I did but I also said ‘Ladies make some noise, it’s a woman’s world!’ And apparently that sent the authorities over the edge. Lol.

“I’m cool I just didn’t want the fans to be sad or angry at the show organizers cause it wasn’t their control or mine it was the police at the side of stage,” added the rapper.