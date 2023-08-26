Bill Murray, 72, Kelis, 44, call it quits on whirlwind romance after 2 months

Bill Murray was spotted attending Kelis' concert in June

Bill Murray and Kelis have reportedly called it quits on their eerie romance after only two months of dating.

According to The Sun, it was Kelis, 44, who dumped the Ghostbusters star, 72, as she realized she had grown out of him.

A source insisted the pair are still very much fond of each other, but “things just ran their course.”

“They both have busy schedules and after a whirlwind romance decided to go their separate ways,” they explained.

The insider added the former lovebirds are not ending things on a sour note; instead, they “hope to remain friends,” while also getting on with their lives without each other.

The unexpected romance between the twosome was revealed in June after Murray was spotted at Kelis’ summer festivals tour.

As per reports, they instantly clicked after coming across each other by chance and had now been “staying at the same hotel and being getting close.”

Their bond allegedly stemmed from their many shared interests and was intensified following the death of the mother of two’s second husband, Mike Mora, in March 2022.

“Whatever brought them together, they are both single and having fun despite the fairly big age gap,” the insider claimed at the time