King Charles takes drastic step against Austrian princess' ex-husband

Anthony Bailey admits his bitter divorce from the Austrian princess has already seen him lose everything

King Charles has stripped Princess Marie-Therese von Hohenberg's ex-husband, Anthony Bailey, of his OBE following the bitter divorce.

Princess Marie-Therese von Hohenberg married Anthony Bailey in 2007. The gong was awarded to Bailey by Queen Elizabeth II in 2008 for his work with inter-religious relation causes and charities.



Anthony Bailey admits that his bitter divorce from the Austrian princess has already seen him "lose everything he ever had".

Last year, he was handed a 12-month sentence from Justice Peel after finding him in contempt of court for breaching a divorce agreement with his former wife.



He said that divorce has left him without "my home, my job and even access to my beloved son".



"This latest news will no doubt bring great joy to my ex-wife. It is yet another illustration of what is fundamentally wrong with the deeply flawed divorce process in Britain and why its overhaul is long overdue," He told to MailOnline.

He was a common face with Royal Family watchers and was spotted as part of the retinue that attended the wedding of Lord Nicholas Windsor at the Vatican.