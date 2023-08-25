VIDEO: Tornado uproots trees, turns over cars on I-96 in Michigan

This video shows two locals reporting tornado damage to rescue services while driving on Interstate 96 as trees and cars are flipped over due to heavy winds.

Trees were uprooted and cars were turned upside down on Interstate 96 (I-96) as Michigan State Police issued tornado and thunderstorm warnings on Thursday night, citing a "debris ball" as a possible eastbound tornado heading towards Webberville.



The police and weather authorities also advised residents to take shelter and continue to prepare for the storm via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, at 9:47pm.

"We haven't confirmed anything," said Megan Varcie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. "There was some good rotation on the border of Ingham and Livingston counties on the radar."

She stated that the system's rotation appeared "consistent with a tornado," but before they could be certain one really touched down, they would need to inspect the damage, The Detroit News reported.

"We would look at the pattern of damage, so if we see trees falling in a rotating pattern, similar to the rotation of a tornado, that would be an indicator," Varcie said. "Destroyed buildings and roofs ripped off are also indicators of tornado damage.”

Meanwhile, Livingston County reported downed power lines and trees, while Genesee County saw 6-inch diameter tree limbs near Fenton Road and North Long Lake Road.

The tornado warning was cancelled, but storms could still occur.

However, over 340,000 people in southern Michigan were without power on Thursday night, with the number expected to rise as storms pass, CNN reported.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for southern Michigan until 1am ET, with storms expected to move south into northern Ohio. The storm's threats include battering wind gusts of up to 85 mph, large hail up to 2 inches, and possible tornadoes.

The storms follow a previous bout of significant rainfall that ended Thursday morning in southern Michigan and northern Ohio. The downpours brought 7.36 inches of rain to Belleville, Michigan and nearly 8 inches to Danbury, Ohio.

As human-induced climate change rises with every new day, countries around the globe suffer severe weather conditions.

Around two days before the thunderstorms hit the US state of Michigan, heavy rains caused severe floods near the Grand Canyon National Park entrance in Tusayan.

Additionally, fierce winds and heavy rain with loud thunderstorms battered the holy city of Makkah where pilgrims battled the winds to avoid being carried away. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in both severe weather incidents.