Long-time Nationals Pitcher Stephen Strasburg announces retirement after injury-plagued career

Stephen Strasburg, the injury-nagged pitcher who sparked the Washington Nationals in a 2019 World Series championship run, is reportedly set to retire after not having taken the mound in an MLB game for more than a year. AFP/File

Renowned Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg, acclaimed as the 2019 World Series Most Valuable Player for his pivotal role in securing the Major League Baseball title, is set to retire.

Multiple sources reported on Thursday that the 35-year-old American right-hander's decision stems from a career overshadowed by persistent injuries.



Strasburg's 13-year journey in the league has been marred by physical setbacks, with The Washington Post, ESPN, and MLB's website citing undisclosed sources in their respective reports confirming his impending retirement.

Since his sole appearance in last year's campaign on June 9, 2022, Strasburg has been grappling with his recovery. His struggles began after undergoing surgery in 2021 for thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition involving constricted blood vessels or nerves leading to shoulder and neck pain.

The official announcement of his retirement is anticipated to be made on September 9, according to The Washington Post.

The seasoned player, who aided the United States in securing a bronze medal during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, garnered significant attention as the top pick in the 2009 MLB Draft.

Despite a promising start, Strasburg's journey was fraught with hurdles. After just 12 appearances, a torn ligament necessitated "Tommy John" tendon replacement surgery in his arm, sidelining him until the final stretch of the 2011 season.

Strasburg's career saw both highs and lows. He led the National League in strikeouts in 2014, amassing a career-best of 242. However, injury woes persisted in 2015. Despite signing a seven-year contract extension in 2016, he faced challenges due to recurring injuries. Nevertheless, his resounding performance in 2019 culminated in an 18-6 record with a 3.32 earned-run average, playing a pivotal role in propelling Washington to victory in the playoffs and clinching the World Series title.

Since signing a lucrative seven-year deal worth $245 million post his championship triumph, Strasburg's time on the field has been limited to 31 1/3 innings. Should he choose to retire, Strasburg's career statistics would conclude at a 113-62 record and 1,723 strikeouts, with an earned-run average of 3.24.

The Washington Nationals are poised to bid farewell to a player who made a remarkable impact despite battling incessant injuries. Strasburg's journey in the MLB will be remembered for its moments of brilliance amidst physical adversity.