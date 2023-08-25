Drew Barrymore's stalker ARRESTED after appearing at home location

Drew Barrymore's stalker got busted.



According to reports, the accused stalker of Drew Barrymore was caught "going door-to-door" in her Southampton area in an effort to locate her house.

Chad Michael Busto was detained outside her $6 million Long Island farmhouse just two days after interrupting her speech at a special gathering on Monday night in New York.

He "walked onto some steps outside" the mother-of-two's estate, according to law enforcement, who confirmed this to TMZ.

Barrymore was thankfully not at home at the time.

Busto has a "long criminal history, including an arrest in Santa Monica," as per Santa Monica Daily Press.

The incident happened after Busto attempted to rush the stage earlier this week during a discussion with singer and actor Reneé Rapp.

"Drew Barrymore!" Busto yelled as he approached the stage.

The star responded, "Oh my god, yes? Hi!" in a video that was captured on TikTok. He greeted me by introducing himself as "Chad Michael Busto."

"You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you're in New York," he said.

Rapp moved in between Barrymore and the man in a flash, leading the actress off the stage while Barrymore held her arm.

The man was led away from the platform by two security personnel.

Later, when Barrymore and Rapp were back on stage, they made jokes about the spooky experience.

Rapp said, “By the way, just to be clear, the second they were like, "Ok, we’re good." They’re like, "do you need anything, do you need us to stay?" [Barrymore] was like oh no, I got it, I’m good!’”

Barrymore added, “Well, I got a new definition of your sexiness, it’s that level of protectiveness. That went full bodyguard! You are my Kevin Costner!”



