Russian air defences intercept and down two drones over Moscow

A woman walks near the Kremlin and St. Basil's Cathedral in central Moscow, Russia, Feb. 22, 2022. AFP/File

Russian air defenses successfully intercepted and downed two drones - one over the Moscow region and the other within the city itself.

The incidents mark the sixth consecutive night of attacks targeting the capital region.

Moscow's Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, conveyed the developments through his Telegram channel, reporting that "Tonight, air defense shot down a drone in Mozhaisky district of Moscow region. The second UAV hit a building under construction in the City."

There were no casualties, according to preliminary information.

The ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kyiv has seen a surge in drone incursions, with strikes on Russian territory becoming more frequent. The tension between the two nations remains palpable.

A noteworthy event unfolded in the heart of Moscow City's business district, where an "explosion" was heard, as reported by the RIA Novosti news agency. Subsequently, witnesses observed smoke rising from the affected area. While emergency services were quick to respond, one building under construction in the business district sustained "minor damage," as confirmed by the TASS state news agency.

The repercussions extended to the city's airports, with air traffic at Moscow's Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Domodedovo airports coming to a halt. These developments were reported by TASS, which cited aviation services.

The repeated attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to launch drone attacks on Moscow City have caused ongoing concern.

In the past, these efforts have resulted in the downing of drones, including one on August 18, whose wreckage fell in the Expocentre area, causing damage to a pavilion's facade. Another two drones were successfully shot down on August 10, further highlighting the persistent threat posed by these aerial incursions.