'And Just Like That' to keep story going with Season 3 on Max

Max has officially greenlit a third season of And Just Like That, the sequel to Se* and the City.

The series continues to follow the adventures of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate the complexities of family, love, and friendship over 15 years after the original series concluded.



This exciting renewal news arrives on the cusp of the show's second-season finale, scheduled for August 24th.

The season-ender is already generating buzz due to a cameo by Kim Cattrall, reuniting her with the core SATC cast.

As season finale approaches, Aubrey expressed her admiration for the show's creator and showrunner, Michael Patrick King, along with the entire team of writers, producers, cast, and crew who have continued to captivate audiences with their dynamic friendships and compelling narratives, even 25 years after the series' inception.

Aubrey said, "We raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team, who continue to charm us with engaging stories.

We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers."



