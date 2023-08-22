Ariana Grande inks Wicked Glinda character on her hand: Here’s why

Ariana Grande has recently inked a Wicked character on the back of her hand after ending up with manager Scooter Braun.



In a new interview with Allure, the Positions crooner revealed that she had many tattoos on her body, but the latest one was special because it’s the character from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, whose production stopped due to ongoing writers’ and actors’ strike.

“This one I knew I wanted to get for a very long time,” said the 30-year-old, adding, “it's on her right hand.”

The singer and actress mentioned, “It's Glinda from the original L. Frank Baum book.”

“I waited forever to fill up this hand. And I thought, ‘I'm gonna wait for the right thing to come along, and yeah, that felt very right’,” stated the songstress.

Moreover, Ariana also bleached her brown hair to a creamy blonde for the upcoming role and called it one of her “favourite looks”.

Meanwhile, her new album, Yours Truly will release this Friday, which will also include live performances of Honeymoon Avenue and Daydreamin.

It is reported that Ariana is not the only singer who split with Scooter, Demi Lovato also called it quits with him.

Fans believed that it’s all because of Taylor Swift as he denied to sell the masters of the Swift’s music when she was linked with Big Machine records.