Arsenal maintain Premier League lead with victory against Palace. Twitter/ArsenalBuzzCom

Arsenal demonstrated their mettle as they secured a hard-fought victory against Crystal Palace, maintaining their perfect start to the Premier League season.

The Gunners triumphed 1-0 at Selhurst Park, with Martin Odegaard's second-half penalty proving decisive.

In a match that showcased Arsenal's determination, Takehiro Tomiyasu's red card didn't deter them from clinching the win. Odegaard's ice-cool penalty in the 54th minute was the solitary goal that saw them claim victory, despite playing with 10 men for the final half-hour of the game.

Manager Mikel Arteta expressed his delight at the team's resilience, applauding their refusal to surrender their lead even after the contentious red card. Arsenal's bench erupted in celebration, reflecting the unity and commitment of the squad.

Arteta's side displayed a solid defensive performance, with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale making crucial saves throughout the match. The Gunners showcased their tactical flexibility, deploying Thomas Partey in an advanced role from right-back to bolster their possession-based approach.

The early stages saw Palace's appeals for a penalty go unanswered by VAR, as Arsenal's defense remained steadfast. Despite Palace's late push for an equalizer, the Gunners held firm, securing the vital three points.

Arteta acknowledged the challenges posed by stricter time-wasting rules this season, with Tomiyasu's red card a result of the heightened enforcement. The manager remarked that teams would need to adapt to these changes, anticipating potential shifts in gameplay dynamics.

In his post-match comments, Palace manager Roy Hodgson displayed a pragmatic perspective on the evolving rule interpretations, emphasizing the necessity of adapting to these alterations.

With their perfect start to the Premier League campaign intact, Arsenal now stands third in the league standings, displaying their intent to mount a sustained title challenge. The Gunners' resilience and tactical acumen were on full display, setting a positive tone for the season ahead.