Inside Irina Shayk, Tom Brady's 'exciting' romance: 'He is her dream guy'

Irina Shayk is living the life of her dreams having Tom Brady by her side.



After meeting the retired NFL player at a wedding in May, the model had her eyes set on him before she ultimately swayed Brady with her charms.

The pair sparked romance rumors in July after Irina and Tom were spotted cozying up in the latter’s car after the model allegedly spent the night at the athlete’s home in Los Angeles.

Since then, it had been reported that the twosome was dating behind the curtains, with Shayk too cautious about her fairytale romance with Tom to catch sight of the public eye.

According to People, a source revealed the mom of one is “impressed with Tom,” whom she believes is her “dream guy.”

“She loves dating him,” affirmed the source.

They also gave an insight into the couple’s super-secret rendezvous, in which they “work around their schedules” to make it happen “wherever they can.”

“Irina doesn’t mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship,” the insider shared.

Earlier this month, a source revealed to Page Six the model is taking precautions in what gets out in the world about her romance with Brady.

To ensure utmost privacy, she has “narrowed her inner circle” to only a few trustworthy friends.

“She really wants this to work,” explained the source. “Brady is her white whale. He’s an all-American nice guy.”