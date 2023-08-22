Viral photo: Dodger Stadium becomes island after Hurricane Hilary

Viral photo of Dodger Stadium that becomes an island after Hurricane Hilary. Twitter

A striking photograph capturing the flood-ravaged Los Angeles Dodger Stadium has taken the social media world by storm.

The facility is a baseball stadium in the Elysian Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California.



The image showcases the iconic Los Angeles Dodgers' home ballpark submerged under water, with its parking lot resembling a vast reflective pool. Shared widely across various online platforms, the photo has sparked astonishment and concern among netizens.

Situated atop the Chavez Ravine within the Elysian Park neighbourhood, just north of Downtown Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium experienced the full force of Hurricane Hilary, which, despite being downgraded to a tropical storm, wreaked havoc over the weekend.

The image, captured by the Los Angeles Dodgers Aerial Photography team, vividly portrays the extent of the flooding, with the stadium's surroundings entirely enveloped in standing water.

The unexpected severity of the storm had UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain remarking that Hurricane Hilary lingered directly above the stadium, unleashing a record-breaking deluge of 2.3 inches of rain. The torrential rain, coupled with a 5.1 magnitude earthquake originating approximately 60 miles northwest of Dodger Stadium, contributed to a double disaster scenario that left the city reeling.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers managed to secure victories in a last-minute double-header against the Miami Marlins before the storm hit, their beloved home turf faced an entirely different fate. Scheduled to host K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's concert in a few days, the stadium's transformation into a temporary waterworld has raised questions about the feasibility of the upcoming event.

As the viral image continues to circulate on social media, conversations about the impacts of extreme weather events and the urgent need for climate resilience have gained momentum.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, currently leading the league, are poised for a series of road games, with their next home match scheduled against the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 28.

The situation at Dodger Stadium remains dynamic, with the team's timely release of updated photos showing a drying parking lot and a field returning to normalcy following the deluge.