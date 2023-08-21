Piers Morgan sparks outrage with comment about women during World Cup final

Piers Morgan, who lambasted Prince William's decision of skipping the England's Lionesses' big game in Australia, has angered people with his controversial commentary during the Women's World Cup Final.

Outspoken TV presenter Morgan caused a stir amongst his followers on Twitter during the game which saw England take on Spain in a tense match that ultimately saw Spain triumph 1-0.

The TalkTV host, while sharing his opinion on the match, tweeted: "Seem to be a lot of very over-emotional women on here right now’, Piers wrote. Calm down, it’s only a game of football..."

The former Good Morning Britain co-host also added a laughing emoji to the post, but Morgan's words sparked backlash from fans and followers, with one reacting: "What in the world is wrong with you?"

Another expressed anger and wrote: "The man who continues to go on a months long crying sesh over a moment in cricket has the nerve to call women overly emotional. Shut up."

Another appeared slamming the tv presenter, writing: "Is there a bigger loser than him? No."



A fourth social media user tweeted: "This man is a toad. When it is men’s sport everyone can be emotional, yet when it’s women’s sport it is less important and showing emotion is silly?"

The criticism didn't end there as he was slammed for being "patronising" as well as others branding him a "chauvinist."

Morgan was one of the fewest people who criticised Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton's decision of staying home during the England's Women team's maiden World Cup final game in Sydney on Sunday.