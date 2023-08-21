Kerry Katona shares some ‘shocking’ details of her split with Brian McFadden

Kerry Katona is opening up about the tumultuous aspects of her separation from her former spouse, Brian McFadden.

The renowned Atomic Kitten celebrity, aged 42, crossed paths with the 43-year-old Westlife crooner back in 1999, and their nuptials followed three years later.

However, their marital journey was marred from the very beginning. Brian, who has two daughters - Molly, 21, and Lilly-Sue, 20 - with Kerry, has come clean about his unfaithfulness. He confessed to having cheated on Kerry with a lap dancer on the eve of his bachelor party.

Their marriage eventually crumbled in 2006. Kerry has now candidly disclosed that Brian's betrayal rekindled deep-rooted childhood wounds. These stemmed from her yearning for approval from her mother, Sue, who struggled with mental health issues.

Additionally, Kerry's time in foster homes contributed to the complex emotions that the infidelity brought to the surface.

Appearing on Slingo's Getting Lippy Gossip Show alongside host Emma Conybeare and MailOnline's Rebecca Lawrence, Kerry said of her love life: 'There are lessons to learn. Brian leaving me I can't blame Brian.'

She continued: 'You can't force somebody to love you if someone falls out of love with you. It took me a long time to get over this but if somebody doesn't want to be with you can't force them to stay with you and Brian didn't want to be with me.

'I think after he first cheated on me on his stag do you know the trust had just gone

Kerry has previously spoken out about the trauma of living with her mum, who was manic-depressive, and revealed her earliest memory is watching her embattled mother slit her wrists when Kerry was just three.