Kanye West, new wife Bianca Censori 'incredibly compatible' as bond grows deep

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have reportedly grown closer to each other

While Kanye West’s marriage to Bianca Censori has largely been taken as a PR stunt, it has now emerged that the pair are "incredibly compatible" with each other.

The pair has recently been seen living it up in Italy as they stepped out in multiply racy outfits and enjoying their company with each other.

During a night out with friends, a steamy video of Kanye with the Yeezy architect made rounds online in which the two were seen in a deeply intimate moment as the musician seemed smitten by her.

In the video, the couple was seen dancing together in a sultry way which senior therapist and relationship expert Sally Baker said was a major sign of the two getting along with each other.

Calling the relationship 'light heartened' the expert said that the pair have mutual feelings of 'affection and appreciation' as they are getting closer.

Sally told Mirror: "Their lighthearted dance display hints at compatibility, affection, appreciation for each other's authentic self, and a shared sense of fun - all positive signs for their bond together."

She elaborated that the pair share "mutual freedom" which alluded to their their "unselfconscious" when are in each others' company during a social setting.

Sally went on to say that their relationship "implies not taking themselves too seriously and being able to be silly together".

For the unversed, Kanye surprised the world after he married Bianca in January this year.

Just two months after his divorce from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was finalised, the Donda rapper got hitched in a secret ceremony which many thought was another phase of the musician's questionable antics.