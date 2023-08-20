Cillian Murphy breaks silence on playing James Bond role in future

File Footage

Cillian Murphy, who is basking in the glory of Oppenheimer success, has recently broken his silence on playing James Bond role in the future.



Speaking to The Telegraph, Cillian showed reservation to portray the iconic role of 007 in the upcoming instalment, which is reportedly going to be directed by Christopher Nolan.

The Peaky Blinders actor said, “A woman should play Bond role.”

Nolan on the other hand is known for working with actors like Christian Bale and Cillian and in an interview with the same outlet, he revealed that he finds it great privilege to helm forthcoming Bond movie.

However, he put forward a unique condition and that’s to select the actor of his own choice for 007 role.

Cillian responded, “I'm not James Bond, man, that ship has sailed.”

Meanwhile, the actor expressed his interest for other roles in Nolan’s upcoming venture.

In another interview with The Independent, Cillian shared his thoughts on Nolan’s Interstellar released in 2014.

“I adore ‘Interstellar’ just because I find it so emotional. It just had a big impact on me. It broke my heart,” said the actor.

When asked about selecting one movie to watch as a double feature with Oppenheimer, Cillian recommended “Interstellar and Dunkrik”.

“You could go Interstellar, which explores similar scientific, physic themes. Or you could watch Dunkirk, which is also set in World War II, and shorter, so that might be a good match ‘cause it’s like an hour-and-a-half, and then you can go into Oppenheimer,” he added.