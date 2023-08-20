King Charles, royal family share heartbreak on England's defeat to Spain

King Charles and the royal family have shared heartfelt message as England's Lionesses have missed out on glory at the Women's World Cup 2023 being beaten 1-0 by Spain in the final.
Taking to their official Twitter account soon after receiving heartbreaking news from Australia about England' defeat to Spain in the final on Sunday, royal family appeared to encourage the Lionesses for their fight till the last minute of the game.
King Charles wrote: "I know how sore today's result must be, let none of you feel defeated, for to have reached the finals a all is an immense tribute to your skill, determination and team spirit."
Prince William's reaction
The Prince of Wales, who received backlash for not attending the final even being president of FA, has also shared his encouraging words to the Lionesses, who lost their maiden world cup final.
The Prince of Wales wrote: "you have done yourselves and this nation proud. Your spirit & drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories."
The future King added: "Congratulations to Spain."
Spain won their first FIFA Women's World Cup title by defeating England 1-0 in the final in Australia on Sunday.
