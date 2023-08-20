VIDEO: David Beckham, Lionel Messi hug it out as Inter Miami bags first Leagues Cup trophy

In this video, Inter Miami Co-owner David Beckham and Lionel Messi celebrate their Leagues Cup win with a hug on August 19, 2023, at Geodis Park, Nashville, Tenessee, US.

Following Inter Miami's first win in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday, a beaming David Beckham went in for a celebratory hug from Lionel Messi, the man who turned it all around for the rookie team, and we cannot get enough of the precious moment between two football icons.

Beckham along with fans in attendance of the Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and Nashville SC at the Geodis Park witnessed a legendary first-ever victory by the team.

After Nashville and Miami were level 1-1 after 90 minutes, Miami won the match with a 10-9 triumph on penalties.

Lionel Messi produced another spectacular goal before Drake Callendar became the shootout's hero by saving against Nashville's Elliot Panicco after scoring with his own penalty kick.

Beckham, who felt emotional at the victory, acknowledged that he finds it difficult to understand how much Inter Miami has advanced since Lionel Messi joined them just five weeks ago and helped them win the Leagues Cup.



"I mean, I'm not the biggest fan of penalties," Beckham told local media in the tunnel of Geodis Park after watching his team lift the trophy.

"It's never easy watching these games end like this. Every penalty was incredible, it was a hell of a night. Nashville put up an incredible fight but it was our night tonight.

"People keep saying it looks like a movie - every time Leo scores one of these goals, Busi makes one of these passes, Jordi makes one of these runs. People say is it a fix and it is the biggest compliment you can give these players because it is like a movie. You watch them play and it is emotional. Everything about their play is beautiful."

Miami, previously the worst team in Major League Soccer, has not been beaten ever since Messi joined five weeks earlier.

Beckham, who took a moment to celebrate with his wife Victoria and two children, Cruz and Harper, took to the field in Nashville after the game to soak up the celebrations, Daily Mail reported.

"A lot can happen in five weeks!' Beckham admitted. "A lot has changed for us, we will enjoy tonight and then we have to look to the future and continue to build.

"We have some of the best players, if not the best player, in the world out there for us wearing pink. We have a bunch of academy players out there too and that is incredibly important.

"It's an emotional night for all of us. It has been a long journey for me. It has been a long journey, I always knew there would be bumps in the road along the way and there was too many, to be honest. Tonight is a night we are going to enjoy."