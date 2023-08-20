'Gadar 2' actress Ameesha Patel unveils 'everybody was against' Hrithik Roshan's 'launch'

The film industry wanted Rakesh Roshan ot push forward the release of 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

Ameesha Patel has unveiled that everybody in the film industry was against the launch of Hrithik Roshan.

While talking exclusively with Pinkvilla, Patel spoke about how she started her career with Rakesh Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000.

During the conversation, she revealed that when Roshan was about to get launched, at the same time Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan was also being launched, which created hurdles for the Krrish actor.

The Gadar actor stated: "But everyone was against the launch because everyone had no faith in Hrithik (Rishan) because, at the same time, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan was being launched.

"I was a non-filmy, he was being launched with Kareena so this was a very underdog project till of course Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai actually came to the screens."

The industry also pressurized senior Roshan to push forward the release of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai as one of Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan's films were also about to release before his film.

"People asked Mr. Rakesh Roshan to change the release date because we had Shah Rukh Khan and Amir Khan's films Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Mela before and after us. People asked Rakesh, 'How can you bring these two nobodies in between two hurricanes of films.'

She said:" Rakesh uncle said, 'I'm not going to change. I have faith in my film.' That was enough for me and Hrithik that our director had faith in us. It was enough for me that such a big director like Rakesh Roshan was risking his career and his son's career with a new girl like me."

Ameesha Patel admitted: "So that gave me the confidence that he (Rakesh Roshan) has faith in me, duniya ki maat suno, give your best to your film and that's all. And, the rest is history."







