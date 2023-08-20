Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari. — Twitter/@ImaanZHazir

Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari was arrested from her residence in Islamabad during the wee hours of Sunday morning, the police confirmed.

Imaan was taken into custody for staging a sit-in, resistance, and interference in state affairs, police from the Tarnol Police Station personnel said.

Her mother and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari also confirmed her arrest on X, formerly Twitter, stating that policemen in plainclothes including women personnel and paratroopers took her daughter away after breaking down their front door.

The former human rights minister termed the act "an abduction", sharing that they dragged Imaan out after being asked who they came for. They also took away their security cameras, laptops, and cell phones.

"They marched all over the house. My daughter was in her night clothes and said let me change but they just dragged her away," the ex-PTI minister wrote on the microblogging site.

Mazari added that the personnel dragged her away and did not even allow her to change clothes. All of this, she said, was done without any warrants or legal procedures.

"State fascism," she wrote, lamenting the treatment meted out to the mother-duo who live by themselves in the house.

Before her arrest, Imaan, herself, also posted an update on X, sharing about "unknown persons" breaking down their home cameras, banging the gate, and jumping over.

Meanwhile, a former member national assembly from South Waziristan, Ali Wazir, was also arrested by the Islamabad Police.

He, too, was booked for interfering in state affairs, the police said.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has condemned Imaan's arrest and demanded her immediate and unconditional release.

The organisation termed the Islamabad Police's act "unacceptable".

"The manner in which the @ICT_Police broke into her home, allegedly without a warrant, is unacceptable and points to a larger, more worrying pattern of state-sanctioned violence against people exercising their right to freedom of expression and assembly," HRCP posted on X.



