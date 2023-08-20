Saints' Jimmy Graham detained after seizure episode, game status unclear

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was apprehended in Southern California on Friday night after undergoing a medical incident, as reported by the team on Saturday. The incident has led to uncertainty about his participation in the upcoming game.
Graham, 36, was taken into custody by local authorities in response to reports of erratic behaviour near a resort, as per TMZ. Following a medical evaluation, the Saints' medical team deduced that Graham had experienced a seizure. He spent the night under medical observation and testing, according to a statement from the team.
Dr John Amoss, overseeing Graham's care, said that the episode likely stemmed from a seizure. Subsequently, Graham was released from the hospital on Saturday morning and has rejoined the team.
The Saints' official statement read, "New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented. He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing. Amoss met Graham at the hospital and is overseeing his care at this time. He was released this morning and is with the team as they continue preparations for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers."
Jimmy Graham's arrest occurred subsequent to a call about an individual displaying erratic conduct. Law enforcement officers found Graham on the streets, and an attempt to apprehend him reportedly resulted in resistance. Consequently, he has been arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and obstructing a police officer, both considered misdemeanours.
The Saints are set to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, leaving questions about Jimmy Graham's involvement in the game. His eventful career includes stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and the Chicago Bears since his initial tenure with the Saints from 2010 to 2015. The 2021 season marked Graham's last NFL appearance, during his time with the Chicago Bears.
