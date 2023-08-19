Irina Shayk gets bombarded by Cristiano Ronaldo memes amid Tom Brady affair

Irina Shayk, the Russian model, posted a sequence of thirst traps comprising a yellow tennis top, a revealing skirt, and black thigh-high boots with a tennis theme.



The supermodel simply captioned her post, "Summer..."

While the internationally acclaimed model has recently been in headlines due to her alleged relationship with Tom Brady. According to reports, the two have been dating for some time. In recent months, their connection has also become more serious. They were seen eating sushi in New York earlier this month.



The pair had spent the night before enjoying one other's company at Brady's house. They had a 48-hour love fest most recently in a posh London hotel. However, many of the criticisms of her tennis photo shoot were directed at her former companions.

On her social media post, a few supportive comments have been left by the prominent Hollywood figures including Julia Fox and Natasha Poonawalla.

Meanwhile one of the supporter remarks, "Tom Brady is a lucky man." However, Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo is the one person who consistently dominates the comments.

Between 2010 and 2015, Shayk dated Ronaldo for five years while he was a Real Madrid player. Ronaldo started dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, with whom he shares a 1-year-old daughter.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez received a notable exemption from a Saudi Arabian ban that forbade unmarried couples from cohabitating. Shayk's tennis photo, like almost all of her posts, has been inundated with gifs, images, and comments about her ex-soccer player ex.

"No Ronaldo, no summer," one person said regarding the caption that Shayk herself had put.