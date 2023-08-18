Britney Spears ‘deeply unwell and all alone’ amid split with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is breaking inside.

After the bombshell announcement that Spears and her husband Sam Asghari are divorcing, sources say Britney is deeply unwell, unstable, and all alone.

Her mother Lynne Spears, according to an insider, is ‘furious’ at Asghari for leaving her daughter in such a precarious state and is now desperate for Britney to move in with her.

‘Family and friends feel it is truly at the point of life and death,’ the source told the DailyMail: ‘The last thing anyone wants to do is to put her into another conservatorship.’

For those unversed Britney was freed from her controversial conservatorship after nearly 14 years in November 2021. Her case was so consequential that California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law in 2022 enacting new limitations requiring judges to document every possible alternative before issuing one.

The implication, says this source, is that things are so dire the family would petition for another conservatorship if they could.

Compounding Britney’s troubles, Asghari is allegedly threatening to release ‘extraordinarily embarrassing information’ unless she renegotiates their prenup.

Long before Asghari issued an insolent 'Sh*t happens', on Instagram Thursday, saying that he and Brit 'will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other... I wish her the best always,' the leaks had already began.



