Tory Lanez speaks first time after Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident: 'My Wrongs'

Tory Lanez speaks first time after Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident

Tory Lanez informed fans in an Instagram post last Thursday that he "always will" defend the innocence of his actions after being convicted and sentenced to ten years in prison for shooting Grammy-winning singer Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in July of 2020.



"I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do," wrote the Canadian rapper, 31.

However, on August 9, following his two-day hearing, Lanez, whose official name is Daystar Peterson, testified for several minutes before Judge David Herriford delivered his verdict, pleading for clemency and an order that would permit him to "prove" himself.

"I want to say that everything that I did wrong that night I take full responsibility for," said Lanez to Judge Herriford in the courtroom. "I take full culpability for. And I am mature enough to say where I was wrong. If I could go into it, I would, but I know that this is not the place for that. But I do take responsibility for my wrongs."

Lanez's some parts of the transcript of sentencing in court is down below, exclusively published by People magazine:

"First, before I say anything about myself, I just want to pay my respects to everybody's time in court. To the court clerks, to the bailiffs, to the prosecution, even the circumstances are grim. To my lawyers for coming in from where they came from. And, ultimately, also you, Mr. Herriford, your honor."

"I didn't prepare some sort of statement today, nor did I coerce or was coerced by my lawyers or rehearsed anything with my lawyers. I did want to speak honestly with the most integrity and just be honest with you as much as I can. I have never been in the situation where I'm going through incarceration or being in court or being shackled and taken to and from by bailiffs and securities and stuff like that."

"This is fairly new to me and despite my youth and the troubles that I've gone through as a youth, I made a decision and a promise to myself at a very young age to never land myself in the situation and the place that I'm standing right now where I'm awaiting a sentence that could potentially ruin my life or change my life for a very long time or for whatever time that is imposed."

"Better yet, my name is Daystar Peterson, as you know, your honor. What my name means is a biblical reference and what it means is a revolutionary light progression to my generation. And I was born to two very radical Christians. Rest in peace to my mother."

The rapper at the very end of his statement admitted to seek help for betterment: "I'm not a person who in any shape, way or form doesn't believe in self-help. In fact, I thought that today in some sort of way, I would be able to get that on certain things that I'm still lacking. I do have a habitual disorder. I do have that. And, again, I'm not here to touch on any of the other subjects."

"I'm only here to talk to you about me and about, you know, my remorse in the situation. And my responsibility and culpability in the situation. And I just wanted to let you know that I truly am just trying to be a better person. And if you'll allow me that chance, I promise that I will make your decision worth the while. But I will also make your decision make sense. And I can prove to you that I will do this right, if you give me another chance at my life. That's all I want to say, your honor."