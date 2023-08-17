Russia-Ukraine war: Germany provides new air defence system to Ukraine

Ukraine announced on Thursday the reception of new IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems from Germany that would fortify its air defence capabilities in response to escalating Russian missile attacks, AFP reported.
The provision of these cutting-edge systems marks a significant step forward in Ukraine's efforts to safeguard its airspace and protect its citizens from potential threats.
Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, expressed gratitude to Germany for its assistance in enhancing Ukraine's air defence capabilities.
In a social media post, Yermak conveyed that the acquisition of the IRIS-T systems would contribute to making Ukraine's skies more secure.
Confirming the transaction, Germany acknowledged its provision of two IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine.
Ukraine, grappling with increasing Russian missile strikes, has consistently sought military support from its Western allies to bolster its defence infrastructure.
In response to earlier waves of Russian cruise missile attacks and aerial assaults by drones during the initial phases of Moscow's invasion, Ukraine embarked on a mission to augment its air defence capabilities, with valuable assistance from Western partners.
This collaborative effort has yielded positive outcomes, resulting in a reduction of successful strikes in Kyiv, the capital.
However, the threat persists, as Moscow has shifted its focus to mounting aerial attacks on cities situated in the southern and western regions of Ukraine.
Illustrating the ongoing gravity of the situation, recent events include a missile strike in Lviv, and tragically, Russian missiles claimed the lives of three individuals in Lutsk, both located in western Ukraine.
