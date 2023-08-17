 
close
Thursday August 17, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

MQM-P’s Kunwar Naveed Jamil dies after protracted illness

Senior party leader was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi

By Kiran Khan
August 17, 2023
MQM-Pakistan senior leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil. — National Assembly/File
MQM-Pakistan senior leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil. — National Assembly/File

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)-Pakistan’s senior leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil, who suffered brain haemorrhage, died after a protracted illness, the party confirmed on Thursday. He was 59.

The MQM-P leader had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi for the last several months.

More to follow..