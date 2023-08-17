MQM-P’s Kunwar Naveed Jamil dies after protracted illness

MQM-Pakistan senior leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil. — National Assembly/File

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)-Pakistan’s senior leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil, who suffered brain haemorrhage, died after a protracted illness, the party confirmed on Thursday. He was 59.



The MQM-P leader had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi for the last several months.



More to follow..