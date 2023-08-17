MQM-P’s Kunwar Naveed Jamil dies after protracted illness

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)-Pakistan’s senior leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil, who suffered brain haemorrhage, died after a protracted illness, the party confirmed on Thursday. He was 59.
The MQM-P leader had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi for the last several months.
More to follow..
"Caretaker CMs are not eligible to sit in CCI meeting," SCBA says in its petition
Development comes after miscreants target the Christian community over alleged blasphemy
US also assures interim government of advancing ‘commitment to economic prosperity'
JIT meets former PM in office of deputy superintendent of jail, according to sources
“Prime suspect of alleged murder Asad Shah has been arrested,” says SSP Khairpur
PTI Vice Chairman Qureshi asks Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to ensure timely elections in the country