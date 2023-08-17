Michael Parkinson dies: Chat show host once 'lost temper' with actress Meg Ryan

Beloved broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson, who interviewed the world's biggest stars on his long-running chat show, has died at the age of 88 as confirmed by his family on Thursday.

Parkinson, known for his amazing style of interviewing high-profile guests, once lost his cool during his show with actress Meg Ryan.



The late TV star's 2003 interview with Meg Ryan was arguably his most infamous episode, which had prompted the revered presenter to apologise 18 years later.



The awkward interaction between Meg Ryan and Michael Parkinson has resurfaced following the legendary broadcaster’s death. The host admitted he wished he "hadn’t lost my temper" with the You’ve Got Mail star and dealt with her in a "more courteous manner" after her frosty responses.

"I was quite obviously angry with her and it’s not my business to be angry towards the guests. I came across as kind of pompous and I could have done better," he said in 2021.

The chat show host came face-to-face with a stone-cold Meg, who could be seen delivering short one-word answers as she appeared on Michael’s show to promote her erotic thriller The Cut, which flopped in the box office.



Parkinson, who has received many high-profile guests on his show including Sir Billy Connolly, Muhammad Ali, Sir Elton John, Madonna and David Beckham, was less than impressed.



The one-time queen of the rom-com eventually advised a floundering Parkinson to "wrap it up".



Michael was questioned about the awkward exchange several times, prompting the BBC star to call the actress an "unhappy woman" and a "bore", while she branded him a "nut" and said he had spoken to her "like a disapproving dad" over the nudity in her poorly rated movie.



However, almost two-decades later, the TV host offered the When Harry Met Sally actress an olive branch.



Sir Michael, who always claimed the actress was "rude and difficult", also admitted that he did not react in the right way. "I was obviously angry with her and it’s not my business to be angry towards the guests," he mused, "I came across as kind of pompous and I could have done better."

When asked what he would say to her at the time of the interview he replied: "I’m sorry. But you must understand that you played a part in it, too. Neither of us were in top form."

The late BBC broadcaster's impressive career spanned across seven decades, with the TV presenter interviewing some of the biggest stars on his long-running chat show, Parkinson. He became famous as the “king of the talk show” after his interviews with big names like John Lennon and Muhammad Ali and other stars.

