Lakewood brush fire triggers urgent evacuations amidst rapid spread at Fort Steilacoom Park. kiro7.com/

LAKEWOOD: Residents of Lakewood are currently under evacuation orders as a brush fire originating from Fort Steilacoom Park continues to rapidly expand, posing a significant threat to the surrounding areas. Authorities are urging residents to evacuate immediately, with firefighting teams working relentlessly to gain control over the escalating blaze.



The fire, which ignited near Waughop Lake, has quickly advanced towards nearby neighborhoods, leading to a swift response from the Lakewood Police Department. West Pierce Fire & Rescue is spearheading evacuation efforts for residents living within a five-mile radius, prioritising their safety in the face of the growing crisis.

With approximately 40 homes directly in the fire's path, firefighting units have escalated the response to a three-alarm level. The rapid advancement of the blaze has prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Evacuation zones encompass:

98th Street east of Farwest Drive

Area between 98th Street and 99th Street

East of Farwest Drive, extending from Farwest Drive to Fort Steilacoom Park

Area between Farwest Drive and Fort Steilacoom Park

North of 101st Street (Lake Louise Drive)

100th Avenue

Prompt adherence to evacuation directives has resulted in no reported injuries among residents.

While firefighting teams continue their relentless efforts on the ground, the exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation, as authorities work to determine its origin and factors contributing to its rapid spread.

To enhance firefighting capabilities, the Department of Natural Resources has been called upon to provide crucial support alongside West Pierce Fire & Rescue. Their expertise and resources will play a pivotal role in mitigating the impact of the fire.

Though evacuation orders are presently not mandatory, residents residing in proximity to Fort Steilacoom Park are strongly encouraged to evacuate immediately. The unified response of firefighting agencies underscores the shared commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the community.

Local news outlet KIRO 7 has dispatched a dedicated team to Lakewood, providing real-time updates on the fire's progression, evacuation efforts, and the coordinated response to manage the situation.