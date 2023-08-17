BTS' RM faces backlash over alleged 'Islamophobic' song share

BTS's RM faces controversy over sharing song amidst allegations of 'Islamophobia.'

BTS' RM has come under scrutiny for sharing a song that has been criticized by some as potentially having Islamophobic undertones.

The incident occurred on August 16 when RM posted a track on his Instagram story—a common practice for the artist.

The song in question originates from Frank Ocean's debut studio album, Channel Orange, and is titled Bad Religion.



Frank Ocean, a widely acclaimed American singer, songwriter, and rapper, has earned universal praise from both audiences and music critics alike.

The song Bad Religion, similar to many of Ocean's compositions, revolves around the theme of love.



Its thought-provoking lyrics, particularly a segment that involves the phrase "Allahu Akbar," which has ignited a flurry of debates about its meaning.

One prevalent theory suggests that Ocean might be addressing a metaphorical "Bo Bo" character, advising him to seek solace in prayer due to a perceived need for guidance.

The ensuing lines—"I guess it couldn't hurt me, if it brings me to my knees, it's a bad religion"—add another layer of complexity to the song's narrative.

Yet, another interpretation suggests a connection between Ocean's attraction to men and the phrase "Allahu Akbar."

Given that same-sex relationships may be met with resistance or condemnation in some religious contexts, Ocean's response of "Don't curse me" could be a commentary on the clash between his personal experiences and religious dogma.

The line "If it brings me to my knees, it's a bad religion," provoke diverse interpretations and reactions.

This phrase, while carrying a metaphorical connotation about the power of love, has also struck a chord due to its connection with various religious practices, such as Islamic prayer that often involves kneeling.



