Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new plan getting successful

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who have apparently taken a trial separation four years into their wedding, seem happier than ever as they are having fun with their pals while staying away from each other.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new strategy seems to be successful as they are giving space to each other to resolve their alleged differences and going forward stronger than ever amid ongoing crisis.



The US-based couple were reportedly suffering from stress and anxiety under financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle after being dropped by audio streaming giant Spotify.

Stress and other emotional issues, according to an insider, have made the couple's life a living hell and pushed them to take time apart on different countries after being tired of each other. To resolve the issues, the Sussexes decided to live independently and separately for the time being.



The couple's new pictures reveal how happy they are even in their temporary separation. Meghan appeared all smiles and relaxed in her never-before-seen photo, emerged on Tuesday, with her pals, showing her fully enjoying her "trial separation" from Harry.

King Charles III's younger son Harry, who attended the Sentebale Polo Cup in Singapore earlier this month, also looked happy, carefree and relaxed without his children's mother. Both of them appeared to be fully in charge while spending some time away from each other.



The Duke and his friend Nacho Figueras found a very impressive way to get relaxed abroad, enjoying some shopping together while taking part in some charity events.

Meghan, who turned 42 earlier this month, marked the special occasion by going out for a date night with Prince Harry and watching Barbie in the cinema with her friends. She was seen having belated celebrations with two of her close pals.



In a snap shared on Instagram, Meghan was seen smiling next to her friends Kadi Lee and Cleo Wade as the trio enjoyed an al fresco meal. The group of women leaned in close, with the Duchess putting her arms around Kadi and Cleo.



Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother looked super relaxed in a black vest top and a gold necklace with a circle pendant. She pulled her long hair away from her face and carried a pair of black sunglasses to protect her eyes.

The Duchess also attended the Anti-Hero hitmaker's concert in Los Angeles the day after Harry's exit from the US with her close friend Lucy Fraser. She was spotted leaping from her seat and singing along joyfully to the hit track "You Belong with Me."