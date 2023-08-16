US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the media prior to a meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, not pictured, in the Treaty Room of the US State Department in Washington, DC, on February 9, 2023.— AFP

US Secretary of State Anthony expressed his wish to watch both the fantasy comedy-drama Barbie and the biographical drama Oppenheimer when asked about the movies during a state briefing.

During a recent state briefing, Blinken was asked a question about choosing between these two contrasting movies, to which he responded with a playful and diplomatic approach.

Blinken expressed enthusiasm for both the fantasy comedy-drama "Barbie" and the biographical drama "Oppenheimer." When asked about which film he would prioritize if provided with a three-and-a-half-hour window, Blinken skillfully balanced his response.

He disclosed his intrigue for "Barbenheimer," a humorous amalgamation of the two film titles, and expressed his openness to enjoying either movie if time permits. With a touch of wit, he suggested the prospect of a double feature screening in the briefing room, mainly aimed at those who haven't yet watched the films.

Blinken's lighthearted reference to "Barbenheimer" ignited laughter among the attendees.

"Barbie," directed by Greta Gerwig, features Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in a whimsical narrative that has garnered remarkable global box office success, elevating Gerwig as the first female filmmaker to achieve a billion-dollar film solo. The film portrays the iconic characters Barbie and Ken, played by Robbie and Gosling, as they venture out of Barbieland in pursuit of self-discovery. The cast boasts notable names including Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, John Cena, and Will Ferrell.

On the other hand, "Oppenheimer," a biopic centred around physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer, renowned as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," delves into the historical and political backdrop during the development of the atomic bomb. With its impressive ensemble cast, including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, and Matt Damon, the movie has garnered both critical acclaim and substantial box office earnings.

In light of the historical context, "Oppenheimer" serves as a poignant reminder of the devastating impact of nuclear warfare, notably marked by the American bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. These events played a pivotal role in concluding World War II.

Secretary Antony Blinken's casual and relatable engagement with the world of cinema showcases a multi-faceted persona that appreciates lighthearted entertainment and thought-provoking historical narratives.