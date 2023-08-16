‘Maestro’ starring Bradley Cooper shows actor’s unforeseen transformation

The first official trailer for Maestro, Bradley Cooper's second film as a director in which he also plays conductor Leonard Bernstein, has been released by Netflix.



Maestro deftly follows the life of Leonard Bernstein, the legendary composer of West Side Story, Peter Pan, and other well-known works, as well as their complicated relationship.

The three-decade-long narrative begins with their first meeting at a gathering in 1946, moves through two engagements, and concludes with the upbringing of their three children, Jamie, Alexander, and Nina.

Maestro, on the other hand, departs from the conventional biographical strategy; instead, Netflix presents it as an engrossing drama and love story: "A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."

Alongside Cooper, Carey Mulligan from the television series She Said plays Montealegre, while Maya Hawke plays their daughter Jamie and Sam Nivola plays their son Alexander.

Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman, Gideon Glick, Gabe Fazio, Eric Parkinson, William Hill, Nick Blaemire, Oscar Pavlo, Tim Rogan, and Mallory Portnoy are all included in the ensemble cast.

Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, and Kristie Macosko Krieger are among the well-known producers on the Maestro production team. Cooper's A Star Is Born co-worker Matthew Libatique is the film's cinematographer.

In the 2018 adaptation of A Star Is Born, in which Cooper and Lady Gaga featured, the actor made his directing debut. Cooper garnered nods for Best Actor and Adapted Screenplay, and this well-regarded production gained an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. In the Original Song category, the movie won with Lady Gaga's Shallow.

A limited theatrical release of Maestro is scheduled for November after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September. On December 20th, it will afterwards be accessible via Netflix streaming.



