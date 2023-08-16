Cole Sprouse talks of ‘nasty’ reaction from ‘Riverdale’ fans after Lili Reinhart split

Cole Sprouse recounted the intense reaction of Riverdale fans that he received following his break up with co-star Lili Reinhart.

In an interview with Vulture, published on Tuesday, August 15, the cast of Riverdale sat down to talk about their journey on the show, which concluded this year with seven seasons.

Sprouse, 31, portrayed the role of Jughead Jones, meanwhile Reinhart essayed Betty Cooper on the show. While the two characters romance from the first season until the fifth, off-camera, the two began dating in 2017.

While the two had been on and off for three years, they finally called it quits in 2020. Sprousehart's fans were heartbroken at the news, and some fans took it a little too far.

“I get a lot of stuff sent to my house or my loved ones’ houses,” Sprouse told the outlet. “Death threats, really nasty, honestly criminal stuff.”

He added that was mostly because some members of the cast “dated our coworkers.” In addition to Sprouse and Reinhart’s relationship, co-stars Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge) and Charles Melton (Reggie Mantle) dated from 2018 to 2019.

Sprouse went on to add that the fans seemed to have blurred the lines between reel life and real life.

“Is that just a consequence of an incredible love? Or is that what fanaticism looks like?” Sprouse said. “Perhaps because those lines were blurred to our audience, it’s hard to break those things up when life moves on.”

Sprouse is now dating model Ari Fournier, with whom he was first linked to in February 2021.