Athol wildfire sparks urgent evacuations in Idaho town

Residents of Athol, Idaho, are being urged to evacuate immediately as a wildfire rages through the vicinity, prompting Level 3 evacuations for those living within the city limits.

The Timberlake Fire Protection District is diligently battling the blaze situated on Sarah Loop, located northwest of Silverwood and south of Highway 54.



The ongoing emergency has led to Level 3 evacuations for residents living on Sarah Loop and nearby areas, as well as anyone residing within Athol's city boundaries of Idhaho.

Furthermore, Level 2 evacuations, signifying a "be prepared to leave" status, have been implemented for the area south of Athol, lying between Old Highway 95 and Highway 95, north of Silverwood.

Kootenai County Emergency Management (KCEM) has acted promptly by issuing Level 3 evacuation orders, signaling an imminent need to leave, for the wildfire's impact zone in Athol, Idaho. The specifics regarding the fire's size and structures at risk remain undisclosed at this time.

Travel disruptions have arisen due to the Idaho fire, with State Highway 54 blocked in both directions between North Revelation Court and US 95 northbound.

Responding to the crisis, the Timberlake Fire Department is on the scene, working tirelessly to contain the fire. Athol, a small community housing 724 people across an area of 570 acres, is particularly vulnerable.



Evacuation shelters have been established at two locations: Real Life Ministries on 30447 N. Roughstock Road and Timberlake High School at 5973 ID-5 in Spirit Lake. The latter shelter will be accessible from 6:00pm, according to KCEM.

In a heartening gesture, the North Idaho State Fair at the Kootebai County Fairgrounds has offered refuge to animals from Athol, encompassing all 4-H, FFA, Independent, and open-class animals.

While Silverwood Theme Park remains vigilant and in close communication with local fire authorities, the park is currently unaffected by evacuation orders.

For those seeking information, KCEM has established a citizen inquiry line at (208) 446-2292. As the situation develops, KREM 2 is dispatching a team to the scene to provide updates.

With structures under threat and the fire covering a few acres, the fire district is actively requesting additional resources, including aircraft support, to tackle the blaze.