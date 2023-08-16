Who is Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in Vanessa Guillén case?

Cecily Aguilar, a Texan woman involved in the case of Vanessa Guillén. chiangraitimes.com

Cecily Aguilar, a Texan woman involved in the case of Vanessa Guillén, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after a comprehensive court process in Western Texas.

The US Attorney's Office confirmed the verdict on Monday.

Cecily Aguilar, who had admitted her guilt in November, faced charges for being an accessory to murder and providing false statements linked to the 2020 homicide at Fort Hood. The victim, 20-year-old soldier Vanessa Guillén, sparked a nationwide outcry following her tragic death.

Aguilar's connection with Aaron Robinson, a soldier and the main suspect in Guillén's case, was pivotal. Robinson took his own life during a confrontation with law enforcement connected to the investigation. During the trial, unsettling revelations emerged, detailing Aguilar and Robinson's disturbing actions inspired by the TV show "Criminal Minds."

Testimonies disclosed that Cecily Aguilar and Robinson visited the burial site of Guillén's remains twice, first dismembering her body and later blending the remains with a cement-like substance.

Vanessa Guillén's disappearance prompted not only public concern but also a reevaluation of military policies. Her family's claims about her enduring sexual harassment led to reforms like the I Am Vanessa Guillén Act, which introduced groundbreaking changes in addressing sexual harassment within the military.

The Netflix documentary "I Am Vanessa Guillén" spotlighted the family's pursuit of justice, earning an Emmy Award nomination for its impactful investigative portrayal.

Aguilar's sentencing underlines the legal repercussions of her involvement in the chilling case. The verdict sends a message about accountability and justice for Vanessa Guillén and her family.