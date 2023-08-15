Sunny Deol reveals why he recreated 'hand pump' scene in 'Gadar 2' despite hesitance

Sunny Deol will be next seen in 'Baap' with Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff

Sunny Deol recently revealed that he was hesitant to recreate the iconic hand pump scene in Gadar 2, but he still did it.

Sunny said that he usually gets hesitant about doing something that has already been done. But the way director Anil Sharma narrated the scene and approached him was very intriguing.

The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor said, as translated by Pinkvilla: "Earlier, whenever something had already been done, I hesitated to use it again, to do it once more."

"But the way Sharma Mr. Anil Sharma explained that we would approach it in this manner, the sequence we created from it, was very intriguing. And when we were shooting, we knew what we were doing and we were aware.”

He further spoke about the popularity of the hand pump scene. According to him, it's all that pops up in people's minds when talking about Gadar.

"Obviously, the handpump is such an iconic thing that if someone does talk about 'Gadar', that is the only thing that pops up in their mind (laughs). People tend to forget that this is a love story. So that's why we used it in that way."

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is running successfully in theatres. It has collected more than INR. 200 crores so far. The actor will be collaborating with Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Mithun Chakraborty in the upcoming film Baap.