Kate Middleton ditches Prince William to secretly attend music festival with Rose Hanbury

Kate Middleton seemingly followed in her husband Prince William's footsteps as she secretly went to upper-class 24-hour music festival at Norfolk with her and husband's friend Rose Hanbury, who conveniently owns the Houghton estate.



The Prince of Wales, in June, was seen dancing the night away at Camden nightclub KOKO with friends, and now his sweet wife Princess Kate has gotten in on the fun.



The Princess of Wales was reportedly dining with her Norfolk neighbours, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, David and Rose, at their Palladian stately home, Houghton Hall. After dinner, one of the guests suggested that Catherine go to the festival,' a source told the Daily Mail.



"Catherine was nervous about the idea, but, after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. William wasn't there."



Billed as Britain's only 24-hour music festival, it is the brainchild of DJ Craig Richards, who launched the event in 2017. More than 200 artists performed across 13 stages from last Thursday to Sunday with music playing somewhere on the Houghton Estate site at all times. More than 12,000 revellers were expected to attend.

Although Catherine is not known to have previously attended a festival, she does like to dance. While still plain Kate Middleton, she was pictured attending a roller-disco with friends including the jockey Sam Waley-Cohen in 2008.

It's not clear why William didn't join his wife. It was the Glorious Twelfth on Saturday so the heir to the throne, a keen shot, could have been on a grouse-shooting trip with friends.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony was the most talked-about event of the year due to number of side-stories, and one that was about William's alleged "mistress" Rose Hanbury who also attended the historic event.

Rose made headlines due to her alleged affair with the Prince of Wales in May. The British socialite attended the Coronation with her husband being the lord-in-waiting to the King.

Claims about William's connection to Rose set internet on fire in 2019 as some thought the pair's relationship was more than friendly. Several pictures of the pair's alleged affairs published to social media that also irked Princess Kate.



Despite all the gossips, some royal fans believe that William will never ditch his sweet wife as he loves her the most even after all the rumours and speculations regarding their relationship.