Meghan Markle having suicidal thoughts again even after divorcing royal family?

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who opened up about having suicidal thoughts in explosive chat with the US TV host after quitting the royal family, has sparked speculations with her latest appearance in California as she was seen wearing stress-relief device amid ongoing crisis.



The Duchess of Sussex, who said goodbye to the royal family in 2020 to live a life of her choice with husband Prince Harry and their children in America, was spotted wearing a $4 NuCalm anti-stress patch, a device that claims to help users relax and recover by activating the parasympathetic nervous system.

Meghan's wellness patch gave birth to many questions as some asked if she's suffering from the same trauma as she's going through during her royal life.

While few began to fear that the Duchess is still having suicidal thoughts even after divorcing the royal family.

Few others believe that the device keeps the Duchess clam, relax and stress-free as she's suffering from anxiety following the latest snubs and backlash.

Prince Harry's wife looked makeup-free and cozy in a $1,625 Max Mara Rispoli coat and a $1,225 cashmere Hermès Rayures D’Ete shawl with blue and tan stripes. She accessorized her outfit with a dark blue NuCalm disc, which contrasted with her camel-colored coat.

In the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the Duchess of Sussex admitted she had suicidal thoughts when pregnant with son Archie: "I was really ashamed to say it and to admit it to Harry, because I know how much loss he has suffered. But I knew if I didn't say it, that I would do it and I just didn't want to be alive anymore and that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought."

At the Ripple of Hope Awards in New York last year, Meghan Markle was asked why she had decided to talk about that period in her life. The Duchess responded as saying: "We all need to, when we can, if we feel brave enough, to just speak honestly about your own experience," adding, "it gives other people space and the courage to do the same, but more than that to really feel like you're not alone, because I think that is often what can be the largest hindrance when you feel that way, you don't see a way out."