King Charles to make state visit to France after the first cancelled trip

King Charles will finally be making his first international trip to France after his first trip was cancelled due to the social and political unrest in the country.

The monarch had been scheduled to arrive in France two weeks after his Coronation ceremony in May, but violent protests were rampant in the country after President Emmanuel Macron had raised the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a parliamentary vote.

When will King Charles travel to France?

While an exact date has not been announced for the new trip, the monarch is said to travel in September, according to franceinfo.

Why was King Charles’ visit to France cancelled?

Charles was due to visit Paris and Bordeaux for three days from March 26 to 29 but the Elysée Palace said the French and British governments had made the decision to postpone the visit “in order to be able to welcome His Majesty King Charles III in conditions that reflect our friendly relationship.”

With the French trip postponed, the King and Queen Consort headed to Berlin for their first ever state visit at the end of May.

Who cancelled the state visit to France?

The state visit to France was postponed after a request by President Emmanuel Macron, Downing Street said at the time.



Per BBC, the decision is a significant loss of face for France and for President Macron. This was supposed to have been a showcase for France, introducing the new monarch to the best of French life and cementing a newly awakened friendship.