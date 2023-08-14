James Ward-Prowse strikes £30 million deal with West Ham United

James Ward-Prowse runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Bournemouth at St Mary´s Stadium in Southampton, southern England on April 27, 2023. — AFP/File

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has signed a four-year contract with West Ham United for a fee thought to be around £30 million, the BBC reported on Monday.

Ward-Prowse, the England international, who joined Southampton at the age of eight, has made 410 senior appearances and has also been the captain of the club, which was relegated to the Championship last season.

"I'm buzzing to be here at West Ham United," he said. "From the outside looking in, this is a club that has been on the rise for a number of years now, and coming off the success in the Europa Conference League last year, you can feel there is real momentum around this club."

Speaking about the newest addition to the team, West Ham manager David Moyes said: "He's performed to a very high level in the Premier League over the last decade, constantly producing good numbers season after season.

"His leadership qualities are obviously another huge plus for us - he'll be a big voice for us, someone who drives the team on from the middle of the pitch."

Ward-Prowse made his Saints debut as a 16-year-old in an EFL Cup tie against Crystal Palace in October 2011, while making his top-flight bow on the opening day of the 2012-13 season, the BBC reported.

While David Beckham is the only player who has scored more than Ward-Prowse's 17 goals from direct free-kicks in the Premier League, Southampton suggests the 28-year-old, who was appointed club captain in 2020, is "one of the finest talents to ever come out of the Saints academy".

A statement read: "His commitment to Southampton FC over two decades, his professionalism both on and off the pitch, and his support in the community means he leaves with his legacy as a Saints legend well and truly cemented."

West Ham had been reportedly interested in signing Ward-Prowse, following the £35 million deal for Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez.

The club also agreed a deal for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and is also interested in signing Cole Palmer on loan from Manchester City.